KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Repairman Not Guilty In Fatal Resident Shooting

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 8, 2019 at 5:18 AM MST
Surprise Police Department
/

A jury has found a repairman not guilty of murder after police say he fatally shot a man while working last year.

Authorities say 27-year-old Robert Moore told police he shot 41-year-old Surprise resident Frank Pineda in self-defense after an altercation in July 2018.

Moore told police Pineda hired him to install an air conditioning unit in the home before Pineda became angry and repeatedly punched him in the face.

Moore then shot him.

Police say Moore was initially released but arrested days later after not believing him.

Authorities say Moore remained in custody and a release order was submitted to court after the verdict.

