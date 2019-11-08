Inmate Who Walked Away From Arizona Work Crew Captured

Arizona Department of Corrections officials say a minimum-custody inmate who walked away from an off-site work crew in Casa Grande is back in custody. They say 38-year-old Joshua Speedling walked away from the crew Wednesday night.

The U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force apprehended Speedling Thursday afternoon near Metrocenter Mall in north Phoenix.

Corrections officials say Speedling will face new criminal charges and additional prison time.

They say Speedling was sentenced earlier this year to five years in prison on Maricopa County convictions for forgery, criminal possession of a forgery device and a dangerous drug violation.