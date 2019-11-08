© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Maricopa County Assessor Contests Suspension

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 8, 2019 at 5:27 AM MST
Paul Petersen has requested a hearing to contest his suspension as Maricopa County assessor while he awaits trial for human smuggling and other charges related to his adoption business.

Lawyers for Petersen said in a letter Thursday the suspension was illegal.

Prosecutors in three states say Petersen brought pregnant women from the Marshall Islands to the United States and paid them to give up their babies for adoption. He's pleaded not guilty.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors last month declared that the republican assessor had neglected his duties and suspended him without pay for 120 days.

Petersen's lawyers say the supervisors offered no evidence that he failed to carry out his duties as assessor.

A county spokesperson says a hearing will be scheduled soon.

