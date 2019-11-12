© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Man Receives 15-Day Sentence For Concealing Dead Wife In Car While Driving In Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 12, 2019 at 4:45 AM MST
Pinal County Adult Detention Center
/

A 70-year-old Oklahoma man has been sentenced to 15 days in an Arizona jail for concealing the dead body of his wife in his vehicle.

Rodney Puckett also was sentenced in Pinal County Superior Court to three years of supervised probation. He's already served more than 180 days in jail and is scheduled to be released November 23.

Puckett, of Sand Springs, Oklahoma was arrested May 13 after an Eloy restaurant worker reported seeing a car going through the drive-thru with a naked body in the front seat.

Police say Puckett told them he was traveling from Oklahoma to California and his 74-year-old wife died during an overnight stay at an El Paso, Texas hotel.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports the Pinal County medical examiner determined Linda Puckett died from heart disease.

