KNAU and Arizona News

Diver Dies At Lake Pleasant; No Signs Of Foul Play

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 18, 2019 at 5:09 AM MST
Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say a diver has died at Lake Pleasant in Peoria.

Authorities say 55-year-old Randall Mancebo was diving with a group of 10 people near the Lake Pleasant harbor around 8 o’clock Saturday night when he began to have difficulties in the water.

When pulled out of the water, witnesses say Mancebo wasn't responsive. Sheriff’s officials say CPR efforts were made to revive him. But they say the attempts to save his life were unsuccessful and he died at the scene.

Authorities say there are no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances and Maricopa County Lake Patrol detectives have taken over the investigation.

