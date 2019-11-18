Yavapai County Man Arrested In Nevada Murder Cold-Case

An Arizona man was extradited to Nevada on Friday after a cold-case investigation led to his arrest in the 1979 killing of a woman last seen in California.

The Nevada Attorney General’s Office and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office say 73-year-old Charles Gary Sullivan was arrested in Yavapai County in the killing of 21-year-old Julia Woodward.

A statement announcing the arrest said the investigation included DNA analysis of evidence. Details weren’t released.

Woodward’s body was found March 25, 1979 buried in a remote area north of Reno. She was last seen Feb. 1, 1979 at the San Francisco airport while headed for Reno.

Sullivan remained jailed over the weekend pending an arraignment Tuesday on a murder charge.