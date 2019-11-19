© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Mesa Man To Plead Guilty To Making Ammo Bought By Vegas Shooter

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 19, 2019 at 7:23 AM MST
douglas_haig.jpeg
(Brian Skoloff, File/Associated Press)
/

An Arizona man is expected to plead guilty to illegally manufacturing tracer and armor-piercing bullets found in a high-rise hotel suite where a gunman took aim before the Las Vegas Strip massacre two years ago.

Douglas Haig isn’t accused of a direct role in the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds at an open-air country music festival. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Haig is a 57-year-old aerospace engineer who used to reload bullets at home in Mesa, and sell them at gun shows. His plea expected Tuesday will avoid a trial and means he can’t possess guns or ammunition.

Defense attorney Marc Victor maintained that Haig couldn’t get a fair trial before a jury in trauma-scarred Las Vegas.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News douglas haigLas Vegas mass shootingMarc VictorLas Vegas strip
Related Content