Bloomberg Set To Spend Millions On Voter Registration In Arizona And Other Battleground States

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is planning to spend between 15 and 20-million dollars early next year on voter registration drives in the battleground states of Arizona, Michigan, Texas, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

His political team confirms the effort could expand to a few other key states in next year’s elections. Political observers say Bloomberg, a democrat, is moving closer to making an official announcement that he will run for president in 2020.

Last week, Bloomberg unveiled a $100 million online advertising campaign attacking President Donald Trump in four general election swing states as well.

The new effort will target 500,000 voters from traditionally underrepresented groups that typically lean Democratic, including African Americans, Latinos, Asians and young voters.