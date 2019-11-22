© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Ducey Selected As Vice Chair Of Republican Governors Group

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 22, 2019 at 4:52 AM MST
Governor Doug Ducey has been selected to serve as vice chairman of the Republican Governors Association for 2020.

The RGA announced Thursday that GOP governors have selected Ducey to help lead of the organization tasked with helping to elect Republican governors.

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas will be the chairman.

Ducey is in his second term as Arizona governor and cannot run again under term limits.

He leaves the governor’s office following the 2022 election.

