Flagstaff Homeless Shelter Reopens After Expanding Capacity

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 25, 2019 at 5:25 AM MST
A Flagstaff homeless shelter has reopened following completion of a $1 million expansion project that increases the nonprofit’s capacity and services.

Flagstaff Shelter Services Inc. says its shelter reopened in time to provide services for the first snowstorm of the winter season.

The expansion included the addition of 77 beds through construction of a second story of the building, providing a total capacity for 173 individuals and up to 40 families off-site at a winter overflow shelter.

The organization says it has received contributions for more than $900,000 of its $1 million fundraising target.

Flagstaff Shelter Services transitioned from a seasonal to year-round operation in 2014.

KNAU and Arizona News homelessnessFlagstaff Shelter Services