National Lampoon Cartoonist Gahan Wilson Dies At 89

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 25, 2019 at 4:26 PM MST
LAMPOON.jpg
National Lampoon
/

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Gahan Wilson, a cartoonist whose work appeared in National Lampoon and other publications and was known for depicting humor in the macabre, has died at 89.

 

 

Stepson Paul Winters says Wilson died Nov. 21 in Scottsdale, Arizona, from complications of dementia.

Wilson delighted readers with his haunting scenes and dark humor.

In a story posted on his website, Wilson recalls how he’d struggled to convince editors that their readers would understand and appreciate his cartoons. His big break came from a fill-in cartoon editor at Colliers.

His regular multi-panel strip in National Lampoon in the 1970s was called “Nuts,” a take on Charles Schultz’s “Peanuts.”

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press