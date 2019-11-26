© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Court To Weigh Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Compliance In Profiling Case

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 26, 2019 at 5:23 AM MST
2_paul_penzone.jpeg
en.wikipedia.org
/

A court hearing is scheduled Tuesday to examine a claim that Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone isn't complying with a requirement in a racial profiling case to engage community members to restore public confidence in the office.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is required to participate in community meetings in response to a 2013 racial profiling verdict stemming from then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s immigration patrols.

A lawyer pressing the case against the office criticized Penzone’s absence during a portion of a mid-October meeting, saying Penzone left before people could ask questions.

Penzone says he spoke with people outside the meeting location during that portion of the gathering but left out of concern that the event could turn into a spectacle.  He says journalists who were following him around were preventing interaction with community members.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News racial profilingSheriff Joe ArpaioMaricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone
Related Content