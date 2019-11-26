Court To Weigh Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Compliance In Profiling Case

A court hearing is scheduled Tuesday to examine a claim that Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone isn't complying with a requirement in a racial profiling case to engage community members to restore public confidence in the office.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is required to participate in community meetings in response to a 2013 racial profiling verdict stemming from then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s immigration patrols.

A lawyer pressing the case against the office criticized Penzone’s absence during a portion of a mid-October meeting, saying Penzone left before people could ask questions.

Penzone says he spoke with people outside the meeting location during that portion of the gathering but left out of concern that the event could turn into a spectacle. He says journalists who were following him around were preventing interaction with community members.