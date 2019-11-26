© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Trump Signs Order Creating Task Force On Missing American Indians

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU Staff
Published November 26, 2019 at 4:21 PM MST
trump.jpg
Associated Press
/

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order creating a White House task force on missing and slain American Indians and Alaska Natives. 

The task force will be overseen by Attorney General William Barr and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. It will develop protocols to apply to new and unsolved cases and create a multi-jurisdictional team to review cold cases. The National Institute for Justice estimates that 1.5 million American Indian women have experienced violence in their lifetime, includeing sexual violence. On some Native nations, federal studies have shown women are killed at a rate of ten times the national average. 

news_donate_19.png

KNAU and Arizona News