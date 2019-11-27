© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Northern Arizona Man Gets 25 Years For 2nd Degree Murder

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 27, 2019 at 4:46 AM MST
Coconino County Sheriff's Office
A man from Happy Jack has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of a woman whose body was found hidden in the forest in the Blue Ridge area.

63-year-old Patrick Nagel originally pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder when he was arrested April 4 in connection with the death of 37-year-old Tika Young of Blue Ridge.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says he was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to the lesser charge Tuesday.

The sheriff's office says Nagel told authorities he repeatedly struck his former roommate while she was in bed and then dumped her body in Bly Pit in the Blue Ridge area.

Detectives found her body in March after a citizen reported part of a leg was sticking out of a pile of forest debris.

KNAU and Arizona News happy jackCoconino County Sheriff's OfficePatrick NagelTika YoungBlue Ridge