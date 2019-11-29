After 50 Years In Prison, Arizona Inmate Gets Clemency

An Arizona inmate who has spent 50 years in prison is feeling especially thankful this holiday season.

The Arizona Justice Project says Governor Doug Ducey has granted clemency for Doyle Williams, reducing his “indeterminate life” sentence for murder from to 45 years to life. He will remain imprisoned until a formal parole hearing.

Lindsay Herf, of the Justice Project, says she is hopeful the hearing will be scheduled sometime next month. Doyle was convicted of murder in 1969.

His co-defendant, who pleaded guilty, was sentenced to 10 years but released after serving three.

The Justice Project says it has spent the last 20 years looking for evidence and records in Williams’ case.

In July, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency recommended Doyle for clemency because of his behavioral record and time already served.