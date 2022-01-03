Arizona tribe to develop affordable housing for its members

A Native American tribe in southern Arizona plans to begin construction on an affordable housing development for its members.

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe is using a low-income housing tax credit award from the Arizona Department of Housing to help secure $8.3 million in private investment.

That will mainly fund the $9.6 million development of 27 townhomes on the tribe’s southwest Tucson reservation.

The tribe's housing director tells the Arizona Daily Star that the development should be completed by the fall of 2023.

The tribe already manages 700 housing units but has 1,100 members on a waiting list.