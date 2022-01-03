© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ COVID-19 case update for Monday, January 3, 2022: highest new case count in a year

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 3, 2022 at 6:26 AM MST
covid_pic.jpg

Arizona on Saturday reported the largest number of additional confirmed COVID-19 cases since last January for the second day in a row along with 125 more virus deaths.

The state reported 8,220 additional cases as Arizona's pandemic totals increased to nearly 1.4 million cases and over 24,3000 deaths.

The state's coronavirus dashboard said COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped slightly for the second straight day, with nearly 2,300 virus patients occupying inpatient beds statewide Friday.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona rose over the past two weeks while the rolling average of daily deaths decreased.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News COVID-19 VaccineCOVID-19COVID-19 testingpublic health
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press