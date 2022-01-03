© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Republicans eye repealing, replacing huge Arizona tax cuts

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 3, 2022 at 1:22 PM MST
Mesnard
AP Photo/Bob Christie,File
/
Senators Paul Boyer, right, and J.D. Mesnard confer on the Senate floor during a break in the action in Phoenix, Ariz., Friday, May 24, 2019. Arizona Republican lawmakers who pushed through a nearly $2 billion income tax cut in the last session are looking to repeal it and replace it with a new version. The acknowledgement from Rep. Ben Toma and Sen. J.D. Mesnard comes a week after a judge rejected a challenge to the referendum. They were key architects of the flat tax proposal and bills that sidestep a tax on the wealthy that voters approved in 2020.

Arizona Republican lawmakers who pushed through a nearly $2 billion income tax cut in the last session are looking to repeal it and replace it with a new version.

The move would end a voter referendum that has stopped the tax cut law from taking effect.

The acknowledgement from Rep. Ben Toma and Sen. J.D. Mesnard comes a week after a judge rejected a challenge to the referendum.

They were key key architects of the flat tax proposal and bills that sidestep a tax on the wealthy that voters approved in 2020.

Backers of the referendum said voters won't be happy if the Legislature repeals and replaces the tax cuts and avoids the referendum.

KNAU and Arizona News Arizona Legislaturearizona state capitolflat taxtax cut
Associated Press
