Election officials to rebut claims in Arizona GOP ballot "audit"

Election officials in Arizona plan to present a point-by-point rebuttal of a partisan review of the 2020 election that former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters have used to promote the lie that Trump lost because of fraud.

Election administrators and the mostly Republican leaders of Maricopa County have always maintained that the review, conducted by Trump supporters on behalf of state Senate Republicans, was flawed.

They’re scheduled to offer their most detailed response in a public hearing on Wednesday.

The Senate’s closely watched ballot review ended in September without producing proof to support Trump’s claims of a stolen election.