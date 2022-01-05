Mexico COVID-19 infections up, especially at tourism centers

COVID-19 infections are rising across Mexico, especially in two states home to major tourism destinations on the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean that were busy during the holiday season.

According to data from the federal government, Quintana Roo, where tourists flock to Cancun, Tulum and other spots along the Mayan Riviera, and Baja California Sur, which draws beachgoers to the twin Pacific resorts that make up Los Cabos, are both experiencing some of their highest infection totals since the start of the pandemic.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that despite the new variant being very contagious, the country was not seeing rising hospitalizations.