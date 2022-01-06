CDC expands Pfizer booster eligibility to ages 12-15

Following approval by the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded its booster recommendation to include ages 12 to 15. The CDC previously expanded eligibility to ages 16 and 17.

At this time, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for use in those under age 18. A booster dose is recommended for anyone 12 and older who is at least five months past their primary series of the Pfizer vaccine.

Meanwhile, boosters are recommended for everyone 18 and older who is at least six months past their second Moderna dose or is at least two months beyond receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine.

In addition, the CDC has recommended that moderately or severely immunocompromised 5- to 11-year-olds should receive an additional primary dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 28 days after their second shot.