Coconino County reports highest-ever number of COVID-19 infections

Coconino County health officials Friday reported their highest-ever number of new known cases of COVID-19.

In its weekly virus summary the county confirmed 1,458 additional infections during the last week of December.

The previous peak was in January 2021 during the nationwide virus surge.

All of Arizona is currently seeing a major continued spike because of the omicron variant.

According to officials, Page and Flagstaff had the highest rate of new infections in the county, and Williams continues to have the lowest number of residents who are fully vaccinated.

Health officials are urging the public to take precautions as community transmission increases. They recommend people get vaccinated and receive boosters along with wearing masks in public and to avoid crowded indoor spaces.

Meanwhile, in Yavapai County, officials Friday said they’ve confirmed 905 COVID cases since Monday and 26 more deaths.

Arizona on Friday reported 14,888 new known cases of COVID-19 statewide and 30 more deaths. Virus-related hospitalizations have also climbed upward.