© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Coconino County supervisors appoint Theresa Hatathlie to fill vacant seat in District 7

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 7, 2022 at 6:27 AM MST
Theresa Hatathlie/File image

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has appointed Theresa Hatathlie to fill a vacant seat in Legislative District 7.

The board voted unanimously during a special session Thursday to appoint Hatathlie. The seat became vacant after state Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai resigned on Dec. 22 to take a position with the U.S. Department of Interior.

Hatathlie is a Democrat like Peshlakai. She will serve the remainder of Peshlakai’s term.

A lifelong resident of Coalmine, Arizona, Hatathlie currently serves as the logistics coordinator for Yee Ha’ólníi Doo Navajo and Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press