Congressman's memoir corrected to remove reporter criticism

Published January 7, 2022 at 1:57 PM MST
Published January 7, 2022 at 1:57 PM MST
Ruben Gallego
Greg Nash/Pool via AP, File
/
Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., speaks during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on July 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The publisher of a memoir by Gallego is correcting a passage about a deadly Iraq War battle that falsely alleged that Ellen Knickmeyer, the Baghdad bureau chief for the Washington Post, had reported his whole platoon was lost. “They Called Us ‘Lucky,'" co-written by Gallego and Jim DeFelice, was published last November.

The publisher of a memoir by Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona is correcting a passage about a deadly Iraq War battle that falsely alleged a journalist had reported Gallego’s entire platoon was lost.

“They Called Us ‘Lucky,’” co-written by Gallego and Jim DeFelice, was published last November.

In the book, Gallego alleged that Ellen Knickmeyer, the Baghdad bureau chief for the Washington Post at the time and now with The Associated Press, had mistakenly reported that the entire Lima platoon had been killed in a single battle.

Four, as correctly reported by Knickmeyer, were lost, and publisher William Morrow has corrected the book.

Associated Press
