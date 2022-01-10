© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Cyber Ninjas chief wants to start new firm with same workers

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 10, 2022 at 6:57 AM MST
The Donald Trump supporter hired to run a review of the 2020 election in Arizona told the state Senate president he’s shutting down his company but working to start a new one with some of the same employees.

Cyber Ninjas founder Doug Logan told Republican Senate Karen Fann in text messages this week that he was unable to sell the firm because of “too much negativity around the name.” But he plans to sell off its assets to pay debts and eventually file for bankruptcy.

The attempt to start a new firm comes as a judge is imposing a $50,000 daily fine against Cyber Ninjas for refusing to release public records.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona NewsARIZONA ELECTION AUDIT
Associated Press
