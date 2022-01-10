© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Police: Ex-Arizona prisons boss hospitalized with gun wound

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 10, 2022 at 1:23 PM MST
charles_ryan.jpeg
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
/
This Aug. 19, 2010, file photo shows then-Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan at a news conference in Phoenix. Police say Ryan, who retired as the state's prisons boss two years ago, suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to one of his hands, initially refused calls to exit his Tempe home and pointed a gun at officers before finally surrendering on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Police said Ryan will face charges once he's released from the hospital.

Police say former Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to one of his hands, initially refused calls to exit his Tempe home and pointed a gun at officers before finally surrendering.

Police said Ryan will face charges once he’s released from the hospital.

Authorities said officers went to his home Thursday after getting a report of a person there with a possible a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say officers tried to communicate with Ryan, who remained in his home.

Ryan is accused of pointing a gun at officers at one point.

After negotiators were called in, police say Ryan exited the house.

KNAU and Arizona Newscharles ryancrimeArizona
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press