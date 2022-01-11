© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Beef recall in Western states over E.coli concern

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 11, 2022 at 3:08 PM MST
ground-beef-chop-meat-pink-slime-getty_large.jpg
Getty Images
/

A meat distributor based in Oregon is recalling more than 28,000 pounds of ground beef because of concerns the meat may be contaminated with E. coli bacteria.

The raw ground beef products from Interstate Meat Distributors, Inc. were produced on Dec. 20, 2021, and shipped to Oregon, California, Arizona and other U.S. West states.

The recalled products have establishment number “EST. 965” inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed next to the time stamp and use or freeze by date.

Anyone who has purchased the recalled products is urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona Newse coli
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press