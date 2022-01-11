No COVID-19 deaths on Navajo Navajo for third consecutive day; AZ reports no deaths Monday

The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 79 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no deaths for the third consecutive day.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals since the pandemic began to 43,277 cases with 1,593 known deaths.

Navajo Nation officials reported 270 cases and one death Friday, 220 cases with no deaths Saturday and 242 cases with no deaths Sunday.

The figures released Monday included 18 delayed reported cases. But based on cases from Dec. 24-Jan. 6, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 61 communities due to the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Arizona health officials report COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in a surge that’s been going since New Year’s Day.

The state coronavirus dashboard found Monday that 2,765 patients are hospitalized for confirmed or suspected cases of the virus.

The state Department of Health Services again pleaded on its social media for people to get vaccinated and boosted to help free up hospitals.

Arizona also reported 13,937 new cases but no additional deaths. This brings the state’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to nearly 1.5 million. The death toll remains 24,773.