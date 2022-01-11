Oregon man arrested in connection with body found in Bullhead City

Authorities in Arizona say an Oregon man sought in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Arizona has been arrested in Nevada.

The Bullhead City Police Department said 37-year-old Ryan Clark of Medford, was arrested and jailed Thursday in Las Vegas on an Arizona homicide warrant in the death of 28-year-old Megan Rae Jean Hannah, also of Medford.

Police said a passing driver spotted Hannah’s body over New Year's weekend and she was identified Thursday through fingerprint analysis.

Police said the investigation then led to Las Vegas where Clark was arrested after leaving a hotel.

Court records didn’t list an attorney representing Clark who could comment on his behalf.

