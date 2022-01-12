© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Former Navajo Nation President receives lifetime achievement award

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 12, 2022 at 6:45 AM MST
Peterson Zah
Courtesy of ASU
/

Former Navajo Nation President and Chairman Peterson Zah has received a lifetime achievement award from a Flagstaff-based environmental group.

The award given Tuesday by the Grand Canyon Trust recognized Zah's role in promoting Navajo language and culture, inspiring youth, strengthening tribal sovereignty and protecting the land.

Zah says it's work he couldn't have done alone and credited a team effort that included his wife, Rosalind Zah.

Navajo voters chose Zah as their first president in the early 1990s after the tribe restructured the government under three branches.

Zah has been praised for his visionary leadership and love for the Navajo people.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona NewsNavajo NationGrand Canyon Trust
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press