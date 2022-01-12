© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Report: 2 planes aborted runway approaches before 1 crashed

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 12, 2022 at 12:20 PM MST
showlowairport-google.jpeg
Google Maps
/
Federal investigators say a single-engine plane that crashed Dec. 22 at the Show Low Regional Airport, killing the pilot and his passenger, had just aborted an approach because of proximity to another small plane that was already inbound.

Federal investigators say a single-engine plane that crashed Dec. 22 near a rural Arizona airport, killing the pilot and his passenger, had just aborted an approach because of proximity to another small plane that was already inbound.

A National Transportation Safety Board preliminary report released Jan. 6 said both pilots aborted their approaches after a Show Low Regional Airport employee got on the radio after seeing the planes “near each other.”

According to the report, the one plane crashed after turning away from the runway.

Authorities previously identified those killed as 40-year-old David Gillette of Utah and 11-year-old Lorelai Johansen of Tucson.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona NewsLocal NewsShow Lowplane crashNational Transportation Safety Board
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press