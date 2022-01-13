© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona hits grim milestone as COVID-19 claims more than 25k lives since pandemic began

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published January 13, 2022 at 3:13 PM MST
Arizona’s pandemic death toll today passed the grim milestone of 25,000 fatalities as hospitals statewide remain crowded with coronavirus patients, most of whom are unvaccinated.

The Department of Health Services acknowledged the milestone Thursday on Twitter while urging Arizonans to protect themselves and their communities by getting vaccinated, staying home if sick and wearing masks and distancing while indoors.

