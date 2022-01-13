© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Biden plans to double down on free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM MST
At-home rapid COVID-19 tests, like this one from Abbott, can be difficult to find and cost-prohibitive for some families.
Scott Olson
/
Getty Images
President Joe Biden says the government plans to double to 1 billion the rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests to be distributed free to Americans.

Speaking at the White House on Thursday, Biden says his administration will also make the most protective N95 masks available for no charge.

He spoke at an event aimed at highlighting the federal government’s efforts to “surge” COVID-19 testing and send personnel to help overwhelmed medical facilities.

The effort comes amid the upswing in coronavirus cases and staff shortages due to the omicron variant.

Starting next week, 1,000 military medical personnel will begin arriving to help mitigate staffing crunches at hospitals.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona NewsCOVID-19public healthCOVID-19 testing
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press