Double-murder suspect from Georgia arrested in Flagstaff

Federal authorities say a suspect in a double homicide last week in Georgia has been arrested in northern Arizona.

Officials with the U.S. Marshal Service say Joshua Sanders was arrested with the assistance of Flagstaff Police Wednesday afternoon at the Greyhound bus station in Flagstaff and is awaiting extradition.

They say Sanders was recently released from prison and was wanted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations for his alleged involvement in the deaths of a female acquaintance and her mother in Vidalia last Thursday during a domestic dispute.

After the shooting, authorities say Sanders allegedly stole the victims’ vehicle and fled to Alabama. They say Sanders boarded a bus in Oklahoma on Tuesday evening and was headed to California and had three handguns in his possession when arrested.

