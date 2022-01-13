Work begins to replace aging water system at Lynx Lake, Prescott National Forest

The Prescott National Forest has awarded a contract to replace the aging water system and distribution lines at Lynx Lake. Blue World Construction recently began work on the project, with an estimated completion date of July, 2022.

Forest officials say the project could delay the opening of recreation sites in the Lynx Lake Recreation Area. Water is still available; however, visitors may experience periodic interruptions in service.

Officials ask the public to observe and obey all warning or traffic control signs during the construction, especially in areas where workers are present, and be mindful of open trenches and other hazards.

More information on the project can be found on the Prescott National Forest’s recreation and camping page.

https://www.fs.usda.gov/activity/prescott/recreation/camping-cabins