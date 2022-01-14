Coconino County COVID-19 cases double to highest-ever number of the pandemic

Confirmed COVID-19 infections in Coconino County have more than doubled in recent weeks as the omicron variant is driving a major surge nationwide.

County health officials in their weekly virus summary Friday reported 3,085 additional cases during the first week of January.

It was the highest-ever number of infections recorded during the pandemic in Coconino County and double the previous week's 1,451 infections.

In Friday's report, the highest number of new infections in the county was recorded in Flagstaff, and Williams has the lowest number of fully vaccinated residents.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services' data dashboard, about 56% of Coconino County residents have received at least two shots of COVID vaccine, slightly higher than the statewide percentage.

Meanwhile, Yavapai County health officials Friday reported 1,262 new known COVID cases and 17 deaths since Monday.