KNAU and Arizona News

Ducey proposes earned-income tax credit in $14B budget plan

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 14, 2022 at 3:59 PM MST
Ducey state of the state 2022
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey gives his state of the state address at the Arizona Capitol, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Phoenix.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is proposing a tax credit for the working poor.

The proposal released Friday marks the first time in his eight years of pushing tax cuts that Ducey has pitched a benefit targeted at the lowest-income taxpayers.

It's part of a $14.2 billion proposed spending plan for the state fiscal year that begins July 1.

The budget proposal also includes a $58 million in unspecified corporate tax cuts. Ducey projects the state will start the fiscal year with $2 billion in the bank.

Associated Press
