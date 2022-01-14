Rock 'n' Roll Arizona marathon returns to the Valley this weekend

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Arizona Marathon returns to Phoenix this Sunday after the event was cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past, the event has drawn more than 20,000 participants and thousands more spectators to the Valley.

The event includes a full marathon, half-marathon and 10K run spread over Saturday and Sunday and will result in numerous road closures in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe. Full route information and more can be found at https://www.runrocknroll.com/arizona.

Another unrelated road closure due to a light-rail extension project near Interstate-17 will go into effect this evening. I-17 will be closed both ways between Northern and Peoria starting at 9pm Friday until 5am Saturday according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. More traffic information can be at www.az511.gov or on ADOT’s twitter feed @ArizonaDOT.

