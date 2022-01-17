MLK'S son in AZ with harsh words for Dem. Senator Sinema about filibuster, voting rights

Martin Luther King III is spending the MLK holiday with his wife and their 13-year-old daughter in a ground campaign for voting rights.

The son of the late civil rights leader had harsh words for Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, whose refusal to change filibuster rules makes voting rights legislation unlikely to pass in the Senate.

King and his family marched with local activists and supporters from a predominantly Black church where the crowd jeered at the mention of Sinema's name.

King said his mother and father would be turning over in their graves to know that their granddaughter has fewer voting rights now than when she was born.