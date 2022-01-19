COVID-19 testing centers struggle to keep up with demand

COVID-19 tests are in short supply as cases spike in Arizona.

Jessica Rigler of the Arizona Department of Health Services says the number of tests reported to the state roughly doubled in the last few weeks, to more than four hundred thousand weekly.

The positivity rate also rose, to more than thirty percent.

"We’ve seen some situations in which testing sites have their own staff that have been out ill with COVID-19, and that’s led them to need to reduce hours or operational days or perhaps extend wait times at their locations," she says.

Rigler says Arizonans should NOT go to emergency rooms for COVID testing if they do not require urgent care. She says the best defense is to get vaccinated, isolate when sick, and keep searching for test appointments or at-home test kits. U.S. residents can sign up to receive four free test kits from the federal government starting this week.

Looking for a COVID test?

Search for testing sites statewide at www.azhealth.gov/testing

Order free at-home COVID tests at https://www.covidtests.gov/

Local pharmacies, including: CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart

SonoraQuest Laboratories

Coconino County testing information

Navajo County testing information

Apache County testing information

Mohave County testing information

Yavapai County testing information

Navajo Nation testing information

Looking for a COVID vaccine?

Vaccines are available from most local pharmacies. Here’s a map of statewide vaccination sites from Arizona Department of Health Services, for ages five and older.