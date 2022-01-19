YCSO assist in air rescue after paraglider crashes near Yarnell

Yavapai County Sheriffs assisted in an hour-long air rescue yesterday after a man reportedly crashed his paraglider on Antelope Peak near Yarnell.

Due to power lines in the area and difficult terrain, the YCSO Back Country Rescue team called in the DPS Air Rescue Ranger to assist in a "dramatic long-haul rescue lift off the mountain face" according to the press release.

The man was found in extreme pain and reported not being able to feel anything from the waist down. After being rescued the man was transported to Deer Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.