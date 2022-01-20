Logging and thinning operations begin north of Flagstaff

Logging operations on the Coconino National Forest have begun in two popular recreation areas north of Flagstaff.

The projects are designed to reduce the risk of wildfire and flooding by thinning dense stands of ponderosa pines and other mixed conifers.

Heavy machinery and trucks have begun to haul logs and slash from the Dry Lake Hills on Schultz Pass Road.

It’s part of the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project and is expected to be completed next fall.

Crews will also conduct thinning operations near the community of White Horse Park about 13 miles north of Flagstaff.

Officials say the work will last until February 2024 and will reduce the threat of wildfire on the San Francisco Peaks.

Visitors are asked to use caution in the areas.