Navajo Nation says 86 communities have uncontrolled spread of COVID-19

Navajo Nation officials have issued a health advisory notice for 86 communities because of uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 based on data from Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan 13, 2022. They include Tuba City, Cameron, Ganado and Kayenta.

It marks an increase in transmission levels on the Navajo Nation. Last week, officials identified 61 communities with uncontrolled spread.

According to President Jonathan Nez, however, the high rate of vaccinations on the reservation is keeping tribal hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

Sixty-three percent of residents on the Navajo Nation have been fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday the tribe’s Health Department reported 142 new known COVID cases and two more deaths from the virus.