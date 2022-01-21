© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
AZ man arrested in Oath Keepers plot will remain in jail until trial

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 21, 2022 at 7:14 AM MST
Americans watched the Capitol riot unfold on TV or the internet.
A Phoenix man accused of coordinating teams on standby to deliver guns to the far-right Oath Keepers militia group during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot will remain jailed until his trial on seditious conspiracy and other charges.

Magistrate Judge John Boyle concluded Thursday that Edward Vallejo posed a danger to the community. Boyle says Vallejo has made incendiary comments about violence since the riot and notes there was no evidence showing he was remorseful.

Prosecutors say Vallejo coordinated “quick reaction force” teams that kept guns in nearby Arlington, Virginia, and were prepared to bring them into Washington if group members or associates believed the need arose.

Associated Press
