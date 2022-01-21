© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
AZ Republicans introduce legislation to allow guns on college campuses

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 21, 2022 at 6:14 AM MST
Politco
The seemingly never-ending fight over guns on college and university campuses is back again. Arizona gun rights advocates want students to be able to carry guns, but colleges and universities are opposed.

Republicans on the Arizona state Senate Judiciary committee on Thursday approved legislation that would require public colleges and universities to allow anyone with a concealed weapons permit to carry a gun.

Committee Democrats unanimously opposed the bill now headed to the full Senate.

Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers' bill is the latest effort by GOP lawmakers to erase policies banning firearms and other weapons on college campuses in the state.

