Navajo Nation President says 87% of elders vaccinated against COVID-19, urges younger tribal members to follow suit

Tribal health officials on Saturday reported 330 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths on the Navajo Nation. On Friday, the tribe reported 500 new cases and one death.

The latest numbers pushed the known pandemic death toll for the Navajo Nation to 1,607.

In a statement released Saturday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez spoke of the wisdom of elders in confronting the coronavirus pandemic. He said, “Our elders, our grandparents, always tell us that the safest place to be is at home and that remains true during this pandemic. [They] also have the highest vaccination rate among any age group on the Navajo Nation,” with 87% fully vaccinated.

Nez recently issued an executive order mandating all employees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination booster shot by Monday.