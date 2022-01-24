© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema censured by Arizona Democratic Party for voting rights failure

Published January 24, 2022
Published January 24, 2022 at 7:23 AM MST
Leaders of the Arizona Democratic Party voted to censure Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Saturday. She is growing increasingly isolated from some of her party’s most influential officials and donors after helping to scuttle voting rights legislation that many Democrats consider essential to preserving democracy.

The censure has no practical consequences but serves as a symbolic condemnation for a woman who just three years ago brought the party an Arizona Senate seat for the first time in a generation.

Several groups are already collecting money for an eventual primary challenge.

Sinema's spokesperson said the senator “has always promised Arizonans she would be an independent voice for the state.”

