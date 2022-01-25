© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

6 men charged with plotting to smuggle assault weapons and ammo to Mexican drug cartel

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published January 25, 2022 at 3:08 PM MST
assault weapon
Associated Press/Alexandre Meneghini
/

Authorities say six men have been charged with plotting to smuggle assault weapons and hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition to one of Mexico's most violent drug cartels.

The U.S. attorney's office says a man from Whittier, California led a ring that purchased weapons, gun parts and ammo including armor piercing bullets from Oregon, Arizona, Nevada and other states.

Federal prosecutors say the men used drug money to buy weapons intended for the notorious Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación.

Three pleaded not guilty last week in Los Angeles to conspiracy to violate export laws and other charges.

KNAU and Arizona News