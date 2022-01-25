© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

FBI increases reward for information leading to arrest in killing of Zachariah Juwaun Shorty

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published January 25, 2022 at 3:15 PM MST
Zachariah Juwaun Shorty
(Photo: courtesy Albuquerque FBI Division - Public Affairs Office)
/

The FBI has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the death of Zachariah Shorty.

His body was found by a runner in July of 2020 on a dirt trail south of the San Juan River on the Navajo Nation. The Navajo Times reports the cause of death was gunshot wounds.

Shorty’s mother last saw him alive on July 21st when she dropped him off at a hotel in Farmington, New Mexico to play music with friends. They say he went missing later that night. His body was found four days later.

The FBI says they have “good information” and “need to tie together” all the details of the case.

The reward in Shorty’s case has been doubled from $5,000 to $10,000.

KNAU and Arizona NewsMISSING PERSONmissing and murdered diné relativesNavajo Nation