Authorities investigating prison inmate that died after falling ill

Authorities are investigating the death of a Pima County Jail inmate who was taken to a hospital after he became ill.

County Sheriff’s officials say 24-year-old Pedro Xavier Martinez Palacio was declared dead by hospital staff on Jan. 14. They say Palacio alerted a corrections officer that he needed medical help on Jan. 10.

Palacio was taken to the jail’s medical unit for further evaluation. Shortly thereafter, it was determined that Palacio needed to be transported to a hospital.

Due to the inmate’s declining condition, sheriff’s detectives went to the jail to investigate but no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances were found.

Sheriff’s officials say Palacio’s cause of death is pending an autopsy by the county medical examiner’s office.